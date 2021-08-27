Uber gets in on vaccine incentives by offering free return trips to sites

Those who get their COVID-19 vaccine can look forward to a few incentives for doing their part to fight the virus.

JOHANNESBURG - While you won't win a car or a cash prize for getting your COVID-19 vaccine as seen in some other countries abroad, there are a few local incentives up for grabs for those who get the jab.

Uber has partnered with Mastercard and the Department of Health to provide one million free trips to vaccination sites countrywide.

This initiative has been rolled out nationally from Wednesday, 25 August, until 31 October 2021 targeting all people who are eligible for vaccination.

You will be able to claim two free Uber trips with a value of up to R100 to and from vaccination sites across the country.

You can also request a trip for a loved one.

How to claim your ride:

If you are new to Uber, create an Uber account. You can download the app, go to the App Store or Google Play,

Click on the voucher link here and click “Add Voucher” to add it to your account,

The voucher will appear in the ‘Wallet’ section of the app,

The voucher will be applied when requesting a trip to the vaccination centre,

Navigate to the rides home screen and enter the pick-up/drop-off location for yourself or the person you are booking for,

Confirm your trip.



WIMPY

Popular fast-food chain Wimpy also came to the party earlier in August, offering those who vaccinate one free filter coffee.

Vaccination cards must be presented in person by the individual whose name appears on the card to qualify for this offer. This offer is only valid within 48 hours from the day of vaccination.

GAME

While you won't get anything free at Game stores, you'll shop at a discounted price.

Residents who produce a vaccine card and ID at a till point will be able to claim 10% discounts.

That includes anyone who has been fully vaccinated or received a single dose of their COVID-19 vaccination.

The retail giant has started a campaign called Vax Appreciation Wednesdays, which will start on the 18 of August and run until 15 September.

