Top cop Sithole commends swift arrest of suspects linked to Deokaran murder

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sithole has commended the investigating team in the murder case of Gauteng health senior official Babita Deokaran for their swift arrest.

Seven suspects have been handcuffed in connection with Deokaran's murder.

Police said that the breakthrough was as a result of a collaboration between Crime Intelligence, Fidelity specialised services and community active protection operationalised information.

It's understood that the suspects were cornered at their hideouts in Johannesburg and police recovered two firearms and vehicles.

The police's Brenda Muridili said: “A case of murder was registered by the Mondeor Police Station and transferred to the provincial office for investigation by the serious crimes and violence unit. The team of experienced investigators caught a break in the case when they received information that led to the arrest of the suspects from Crime Intelligence.”

Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier David Makhura has also commended the police for their swift action.

Spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said: “The premier has described Babita as an upright public servant who was in the forefront of fighting corruption. Premier Makhura has sent a warning to rogue business elements who rig tenders that they have nowhere to hide and looters shall not win.”

