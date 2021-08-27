There's no plan to privatise electricity generation, Mabuza tells NCOP

Eskom is currently being unbundled into three separate entities - generation, transmission and distribution - as part of its turnaround.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza has again assured members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) that government has no intention of privatising parts of Eskom.

Mabuza told the NCOP on Thursday that there was no plan to privatise electricity generation.

“And I’m sure some people in our society are very skeptical that finally we want to hand over this utility to private hands. That will never happen. The president has assured us many a time,” the deputy president said.

Mabuza also addressed the recent explosion at the Medupi power plant, saying that officials had been put on precautionary suspension.

“Of course I cannot rule out a human element, because these power stations are manned by people. So if anything happened, those who are on duty at that time would be in a position to explain what happened,” said Mabuza.

