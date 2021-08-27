Taxi driver, assistant arrested for attacking passenger in CT

The officers were busy with an operation along Jakes Gerwel Drive earlier this week when they noticed a woman in a taxi, trying to get their attention by screaming and banging against the door of the vehicle.

CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town traffic officials have impounded a taxi after a driver and his assistant allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and robbed a female passenger.



The traffic officials stopped the taxi and the woman reported the driver and his guard had attacked her with pepper spray and robbed her of her handbag and watch.

The victim got into a taxi in Goodwood, destined for Bellville, but said the driver went off route and instructed the guard to rob her.

“Officers accompanied a 29-year-old woman to Goodwood SAPS, where a docket was opened, and the suspects, aged, 29 and 27 were detained,” said the city's Traffic Service's Richard Coleman.

