Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula being adviced on Hlophe matter

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula received a letter on Thursday from acting chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission Sisi Khampepe on its decision to remove John Hlophe from office.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Friday said she was receiving advice on how to deal with Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe’s possible impeachment.

She received a letter on Thursday from acting chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Sisi Khampepe on its decision to remove Hlophe from office.

The JSC’s decision opens the way for the National Assembly to decide on Hlophe’s future.

The allegations contained in the letter sent to Mapisa-Nqakula explain how Hlophe attempted to improperly influence a Constitutional Court’s judgment involving Jacob Zuma and arms company Thales.

This was during discussions with Justices Bess Nkabinde and Chris Jafta.

Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the Speaker had received both the majority and minority decisions of the JSC and the Judicial Conduct Tribunal's reports.

“The decision was upheld by the JSC and has accordingly submitted both its reports to the Speaker of the National Assembly. The Speaker is receiving advice on the appropriate manner in which parliament will handle the reports.”

Ultimately -Hlophe’s future will be determined by the National Assembly, which will need a two-thirds majority to have him removed from office.

