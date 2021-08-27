'Some of us haven't been paid since May' - Jessie Duarte on ANC staff salaries

Frustrated ANC staffers have been on strike after missing two paycheques, with no word from the party on when they can expect to be paid.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress's (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said that the party just did not have money to pay salaries at the moment.

The ANC has insisted that it was not broke, saying that it was merely dealing with ‘cash-flow problems.’

Speaking on the Clement Manyathela show on Friday morning, Duarte said: “Our staff across the country are on strike, we respect their right to strike, and we do understand how difficult these last two months have been for them. Some of us who are in so-called management positions haven’t been paid since May.”

