She was the ultimate influencer for good – Deokaran’s niece says she died a hero

Babita Deokaran, who served as the chief director of financial accounting in the Health Department, was shot several times outside her Mondeor home in the south of Johannesburg on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – The family of corruption fighter Babita Deokaran has called for justice to prevail, saying that no other family of a whistle-blower should have to bury their loved one.

A service was held for the senior Gauteng health official at her hometown in Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

Deokaran, who served as the chief director of financial accounting in the Health Department, was shot several times outside her Mondeor home in the south of Johannesburg after dropping off her daughter at school on Monday morning.

At the time of her murder, Deokaran was assisting with investigations into a personal protective equipment (PPE) tender scandal, which rocked the Gauteng Health Department.

Her bullet-riddled vehicle bears all the hallmarks of a planned hit.

Mourners, who gathered to bid the slain whistleblower and civil servant’s farewell, spoke of her honesty and dedication to her work while demanding justice for her murder.

Deokaran’s niece said that while they were shattered and traumatised by her passing, she died a hero.

“Her integrity and courage to stand up for what was right was second to none. She was the ultimate influencer to us all; nothing will ever be able to fill this huge void that has been left in our family. Our world has come crashing down. We are left shattered and devastated.”

The government official's murder comes at a time when the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is finally initiating prosecutions after years of shameless looting.

Police are still investigating the crime.

