SAIA: Valid car insurance claims won't be rejected due to expired licences

JOHANNSBURG - With Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announcing the extension of the deadline for driver's licence renewals, vehicle insurance companies have put worried motorists at ease, saying that they would still be covered.

Government has now extended the deadline to 31 March next year.



Motorists across the country frantically rushed to beat the initial cut-off date for renewals, which was set for the end of August, however, the rush to renew licenses over the past few weeks has led to panic, delays, and a major backlog.

The South African Insurance Association (SAIA) said it was inundated with enquiries from concerned motorists about how insurers would treat vehicle claims where the insured person’s driver’s licence had expired.

Motorists have been given a lifeline for renewals yet again. But there have been questions about insurance companies paying out in the event of an accident if they are driving around with expired documents.

The SAIA has made it clear that a claim will not be automatically rejected because of an expired driving licence, as the association’s insurance risks manager Zakes Sondiyazi explained: “Where necessary, they can provide evidence that a renewal application has been made. Insurance companies will make the necessary concessions for valid claims and consideration of this.”

Discovery Insure’s Anton Ossip said part of the reason was because of the backlogs and delays in getting an appointment at testing centres.

“If a claim is submitted during this period, drivers will be recognised as legally licenced should they wish to claim provided that they are at discretion of a valid licence.”

The association has, however, warned motorist to make use of the extended grace period as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Automobile Association (AA) said the extension of the validity period of all licences to the end of March next year was a welcomed step, but it remained concerned about the immediate measures that needed to be implemented to fix the current renewal processes.

The AA's Layton Beard said while an extension was granted, they would continue to put pressure on government to correct the inept renewal process.

“We are naturally happy that many of the solutions that we have been proposing for some time have been considered. Among these, is the establishment of more DLTC, the ability of DLTCs to accept online payments and the submission of optometrists directly to Natis. This will, hopefully ease pressure on the system. But now it’s all a question of implementation.”

