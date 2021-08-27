SA records 12,771 new COVID infections, 357 fatalities

KwaZulu-Natal continues to drive South Africa’s COVID-19 daily infection numbers, with over 3,610 new cases recorded in the province in the past 24 hours.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded over 12,700 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which has pushed the country's total caseload past 2,734,000.

There's also been a further 357 COVID-19 related deaths.

The additional fatalities now place South Africa's national coronavirus death toll at 80,826.

Treading closely behind is the Western Cape with 3,038 new infections, the Eastern Cape at 1,657, while Gauteng recorded 1,149.

Infections rates have dwindled in the five remaining provinces, which have picked up less than 1,000 new cases in the same reporting period.

On the vaccine front, over 11 million vaccines have been administered in the country, however, just 13.6% of South Africa’s adult population is fully vaccinated.