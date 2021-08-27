PSET campuses across SA now mandated to have office to deal with GBV

Higher Health, via the PSET, GBV technical task team has released a set of guidelines and protocols that will help turn the sectoral GBV policy framework into practical implementation across institutions.

CAPE TOWN - It'll now be mandatory for all Post-school education and training (PSET) campuses across the country to have an office dedicated to dealing with complaints by victims of gender-based violence.

The framework was launched by Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande in July last year to address gender-based violence in the Post-School Education and Training System.

On Friday afternoon, legal Practitioner Erica Emdon presented the guidelines during a virtual briefing by higher health.

Emdon said they also prepared a rape protocol, which spelled out how an institution must deal with rape and sexual assault.

“If the rape or sexual assault occurs during working hours, they must be reported to the responsible office. But if they occur after working hours, they must be reported to people who are trained and know how to respond to reports of rape. So, institutions of higher learning will have to have these first responders who are trained.”

This comes as the country has been rocked by the murder of Fort Hare University student Nosicelo Mtebeni in East London. The fourth-year law student's boyfriend has been arrested in connection with her death and appeared in court earlier this week.

It's also been two years since the rape and murder of 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana at a Post Office in Claremont by a worker.

