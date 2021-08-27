Phaahla worried SA may be hit with 4th COVID wave in November

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that with the third wave dragging on for much longer than expected, they were concerned that there could be an overlap with a fourth wave in the months to come.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla is concerned that the country might have to grapple with a fourth wave in November, possibly driven by a new variant of COVID-19.

Phaahla said that there had been a massive turnout at vaccine sites in the last few days, with over 11.6 million shots administered in the country so far.

The third wave is still a major worry for health experts, with the highest number of infections recorded in the Western Cape and the Northern Cape.

"The third wave is dragging at a high level. Sometimes it looks as if there is going to be a steep decrease and then it rises again. in the absence of new variants, what this means is that many of us are not observing the prescribed precautions."

