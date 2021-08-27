Phaahla worried about spiking COVID infections in pre-teens & teens in WC, NC

While this could be linked to the resumption of school, experts are linking it to increased social activities.

JOHANNESBURG - Health officials are on Friday concerned about a worrying escalation of COVID-19 infections among pre-teens and teenagers especially in the Western and Northern Cape.

While children as young as 12 years are getting vaccines in some countries, including now in France, here on home soil, there is no such plans just yet.

WATCH: Phaahla: COVID 3rd wave may overlap with 4th wave predicted for November

Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Friday said more children between the ages of 10 to 19 were testing positive in the Western and Northern Cape, which was of huge concern to the department.

“Young people engaging in parties without any precautions has played a major role as well.”

Phaahla has attributed this to possible complacency, resulting in the third wave now dragging on for longer than what scientists expected.

The Western Cape has a 27% daily positivity rate while the Northern Cape is battling with a 30% positivity rate.