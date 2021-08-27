Phaahla: Govt considering making COVID vaccine jab mandatory

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said at this stage government was speaking to various fora about the feasibility of making vaccines compulsory, but for now, they are only exploring their options.

JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that government was considering the possibility of making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory, but for now, no such decision had been made.

Earlier this week, Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba said that she wanted to meet with the alcohol industry to discuss the possibility of only selling booze to people who've had their jab.

So far, more than 11.6 million shots have been administered in this country, but the aim is to vaccinate 70% of the population by December.

READ: Phaahla worried SA may be hit with 4th COVID wave in November

Phaahla said that at this stage, government was speaking to various fora about the feasibility of making vaccines compulsory, but for now, they were only exploring their options – which could consider limiting access to entertainment and work places for those who had chosen not to get the shot.

“What is possible, and we would consider, is various service providers, restaurants, cinemas, gyms – we don’t foresee national government regulation which says everybody must vaccinate.”

It’s been proven worldwide that vaccines are the only way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the mutation of new variants.

WATCH: Phaahla: COVID 3rd wave may overlap with 4th wave predicted for November

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.