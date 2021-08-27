Mapisa-Nqakula receiving advice on dealing with Hlophe's possible impeachment

The Speaker received a letter on Thursday from acting chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission, Sisi Khampepe, on its decision to remove Hlohe from office. The JSC’s decision opens the way for the National Assembly to decide on his future.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that she was receiving advice on how to deal with Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe’s possible impeachment.

The allegations contained in the letter sent to Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula explained how Judge John Hlophe attempted to improperly influence a Constitutional Court’s judgment involving Jacob Zuma and arms company, Thint. This was during discussions with justices Bess Nkabinde and Chris Jafta.

Parliament's spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said that the Speaker had received both the majority and minority decisions of the JSC and the Judicial Conduct Tribunal's reports.

“The decision was upheld by the JSC and has accordingly submitted both its report to the Speaker of National Assembly. The Speaker is receiving advice regarding the appropriate manner Parliament will handle the reports,” Mothapo said.

Ultimately, Hlophe’s future will be determined by the National Assembly, which will need a two-thirds majority to have him removed from office.

