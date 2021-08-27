Mokgoro's refusal to give up NW legislature seat complicates matters, says ANC

Job Mokgoro has given the African National Congress (ANC0 a headache for some weeks now. He first delayed his resignation as North west premier and now presents the party with a new challenge by refusing to give up his seat in the legislature.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said that former North West Premier Job Mokgoro’s refusal to give up his position in the legislature “complicates matters” for the party.

Mokgoro had been premier of the troubled province since 2018 but this month the ANC said that he would be replaced by Bushy Maape, pushing Mokgoro out of the top post in the province.

On Thursday night, the party announced that Finance MEC Motlalepula Rosho had been sworn in as the acting premier in the province.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said that the matter would be resolved through discussions among caucus members.

Premier-elect Maape was expected to be sworn in upon Mokgoro’s departure in the legislature, however, that too will have to wait.

