Mokgoro resigns as member of NW legislature

This clears the way for incoming Premier Bushy Maape to be sworn in.

CAPE TOWN - Job Mokgoro has now resigned as a member of the North West legislature.

This clears the way for incoming Premier Bushy Maape to be sworn in.

Mokgoro resigned as premier on Thursday after informing President Cyril Ramaphosa about his decision.

READ: Leaving in haste was not in the interest of North West people: Mokgoro

The Office of the Premier said Mokgoro’s resignation opened a seat in the North West legislature that would allow his successor Maape to be sworn in.

WATCH: Job Mokgoro resigns as North West premier

In the meantime, Finance MEC Motlalepula Rosho is the acting premier.

She’ll hold that position until Maape takes the oath.

On Thursday, Mokgoro stated that rushing his exit would have been politically convenient, but not in the best interest of the province.

ALSO READ: ANC welcomes 'disciplined cadre' Job Mokgoro's resignation as NW premier

He also listed his successes like the eradication of pit toilets and the provision of healthcare.

Mokgoro’s office said he would make comments about his future at a later stage.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.