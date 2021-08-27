Medal incentives announced for Team SA's Para and Olympic athletes

Gold medallists will receive R450,000, and an additional R180,000 for breaking a world record.

JOHANNESBURG - Breaststroke specialist Tatjana Schoenmaker will receive R850,000 from the sports ministry after they announced on Friday the prize money for Team SA’s Olympic and Paralympic medallists.

Gold medallists will receive R450,000, and an additional R180,000 for breaking a world record. Silver receives R220,000 while bronze medallists get R100,000.

Speaking at a briefing on Friday, Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa said on the recognition: “We are guided by our core values of an athlete-centered and excellence-breeding sports system. Our aim as a department is to provide incentives to applaud individual athletes and teams who continue to make our nation proud by displaying exceptional performance and attaining remarkable results”.

So far during both Games, Schoenmaker and surfer Bianca Buitendag have been the only Team SA members to win medals.

“Let me shower both our athletes with felicitations for doing exceptionally well at the Tokyo Olympics: Tatjana Schoenmaker, who made us proud when she scooped gold and silver medals, as well as a world record, and Bianca Buitendag with a silver medal, for bringing pride and honor to our country, and uplifting our spirits, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

As for the ongoing Paralympics, Mthethwa set lofty goals for the 34-member squad.

“I am equally confident that our Paralympians will do better and bring more medals, which will be worthy of thorough celebrations to form part of our class of 2021 great achievers.”

