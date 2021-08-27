Mbalula says plan afoot to deal with driving licence renewal crisis

The minister has also extended the deadline for driving licence renewals to 31 March 2022.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Thursday said there were plans to improve the driving licence process following numerous complaints over the past year.

The minister has also extended the deadline for driving licence renewals to 31 March 2022.

Initially, the deadline was set for the end of August 2021.

Mbalula aid nationally, 1.2 million licences had not yet been renewed out of 2.8 million expired licences.

Gauteng accounts for the highest number of licences not yet renewed, followed by KwaZulu-Natal.

WATCH: Deadline for driver's licence renewals extended

The minister aid there were a number of challenges, including faulty live capture units, faulty eye testing equipment and corruption.

“Corruption of officials entrusted with the system where online booking is used and they block a booking and sell those spots to those prepared to pay a prize.”

But the minister aid Gauteng experienced serious capacity challenges and there was a list of interventions with additional capacity.

“Additional capacity will be added through the opening of two driving licence centres operated by the RTMC – at the Waterfall Park in Midrand and the Eco Park in Centurion.”

These two centres will open on 1 October and will operate seven days a week. Two buses will also serve as mobile centres to assist with licence renewals.

He aaid they were also looking at online payments and agreed with the MECs that operating hours of centres must be extended.