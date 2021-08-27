Mbalula extends deadline for the renewal of driving licences
Driving licences that expired between 26 March 2020 up to and including 31 August are now deemed valid until 31 March 2022.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister has announced an extension to the grace period for the renewal of driver's licences.
Driving licences that expired between 26 March 2020 up to and including 31 August are now deemed valid until 31 March 2022.
In order to give motorists a fair opportunity to renew their licences, while we are rolling out a number of measures to improve efficiencies and resolve challenges, we have decided to extend further the grace period for the renewal of licences. https://t.co/9n6XpjdLNT pic.twitter.com/VNbvKQeHCb|Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) August 27, 2021