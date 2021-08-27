Go

Mbalula extends deadline for the renewal of driving licences

Driving licences that expired between 26 March 2020 up to and including 31 August are now deemed valid until 31 March 2022.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula during his department's budget vote on Friday, 21 May 2021. Picture: Twitter/@MbalulaFikile
3 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister has announced an extension to the grace period for the renewal of driver's licences.

