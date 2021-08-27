Manchester United agree to deal for return of Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo’s transfer comes after Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri confirmed the player had told him on Thursday that he wants to leave the club immediately.

JOHANNESBURG - Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to return to Manchester United after the club announced on Friday, they have reached a deal to re-sign him from Juventus, 12 years after he left the English giants for Real Madrid.

In a short statement on the club’s website, United said they were “delighted to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical".

On Friday United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted at a return saying: “Ronaldo is a legend of the club, and the greatest player of all time if you ask me. I didn't think he'd leave Juventus. We've always had good communication and I know Bruno [Fernandes] has been talking to him. He knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows we're here. When you are [Lionel] Messi, Ronaldo, [Paul] Pogba or Bruno, you have to read a lot about yourself.

"Let's see what happens with Cristiano, because he is a legend of this club. I don't want to speculate too much on Cristiano. We focus on the ones we have here. I've said many times when you're Man United or (Lionel) Messi, Ronaldo you read a lot about yourself. I was fortunate to play with him and coach him. Everyone who has played with him has a soft spot for him.”

Ronaldo had also been linked with Man City but Pep Guardiola quickly dismissed rumors saying: "Ronaldo will decide where he wants to play. Not Manchester City, not myself. Right now, it looks far, far, away".

He did not train on Friday and is unavailable for Saturday's Serie A match vs Empoli.

