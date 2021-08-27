Makhura: Babita Deokaran's murder a result of her anti-corruption battle

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that until the perpetrators of corruption were arrested, he and his government must be held responsible for the murder of senior official, Babita Deokaran.

The premier joined civil society organisations for a candlelight ceremony in memory of slain chief director of financial accounting in the Health Department, who was killed in an apparent hit on Monday outside her home in the south of Johannesburg. The ceremony coincided with Deokaran’s funeral which took place in KwaZulu-Natal where she was laid to rest in Phoenix.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Outa, Section 27 and Defend Our Democracy were among the organisations that gathered in Newtown on Thursday calling for the protection of whistleblowers, saying that they were left to pay the price for exposing corruption, without any protection of critical witnesses.

Premier David Makhura has admitted that the murder of Deokaran was as a result of her anti-corruption battle.

“There are two other public servants who threats have been perpetrated against them. Even the judges and the prosecutors are being intimidated by looters. The fundamental question is whether we will be threatened or not,” said Makhura.

Police have made no arrests yet in the murder of the corruption fighter.

