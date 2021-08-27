Leaving in haste was not in the interest of North West people: Mokgoro

Former Nort West Premier Job Mokgoro gave his reasons for why he initially resisted being removed as premier by the African National Congress (ANC) to make way for Bushy Maape.

CAPE TOWN - Former North West Premier Job Mokgoro said that he was not prepared to “stampede” hastily out of the premier’s office.

On Thursday, Mokgoro gave his reasons for why he initially resisted being removed as premier by the African National Congress (ANC) to make way for Bushy Maape.

He told a media briefing on Thursday that resigning with immediate effect would not have been in the province’s best interests.

While Mokgoro still remains a member of the provincial legislature, he did submit his resignation as North West premier on Thursday.

Addressing the media, he said he was not prepared to rush his exit when the ANC took the decision to recall him.

“I took a considered decision to refuse to leave office in stampede, forced out in haste for no reason. A hasty departure from office may have been preferred politically but would not have been in the interest of the people of the North West,” said.

Mokgoro said that during his three years at the helm, the province made major inroads in delivering key services like sanitation and financial management.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said that the party welcomed Mokgoro’s resignation.

“We will always rely on his wisdom, to be able to strengthen and shape the government of the people of the Northwest,” he said.

Maape will take over as premier, once he's officially sworn in.

