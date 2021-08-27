Joburg residents urged to use water wisely after 20% water restriction notice

The utility has issued a 20% water restriction notice to municipalities across Gauteng including Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg residents have on Friday been urged to use water sparingly and in line with the city's level 1 water restrictions after Rand Water was forced to throttle its supply to several areas.

The latest set of restrictions have affected at least 36 reservoirs in the province.

Joburg Water's Eleanor Mavimbela said the network was under severe pressure as demand continued to exceed supply.

“These restrictions were implemented to allow for the recovery of network systems and will impact some parts of Johannesburg where residents will experience intermitted water supply.”

