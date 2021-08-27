GDE reminds of deadline for phase 1 online applications for grade 8 learners

The department opened its two-phased admission process over a month ago, with the first phase geared towards parents and guardians whose children were currently in grade 7 at public schools.

JOHANNESBURG – The deadline for applications for grade 8 pupils for the 2022 academic year in Gauteng is fast approaching.

Phase 1 of the online application process comes to a close next week Friday.

The Gauteng Education Department opened its two-phased admission process over a month ago, with the first phase geared towards parents and guardians whose children were currently in grade 7 at public schools.

The department said that close to 250,000 applications had been successfully logged on the system.

Phase two will open on 13 September for parents and guardians of children going to grade 1 and grade 8 from the private school sector or other provinces.

This phase will close in October.

The department's Steve Mabona said: “The Gauteng Department of Education wishes to remind parents and guardians of grade 7 learners in public schools in the province to be mindful that the Phase 1 online application period will close on 3 September 2021. We are indeed grateful to parents and guardians who have managed to successfully apply and wish to encourage those who have not applied to do so before the closing date.”

