EC man handed double life behind bars for raping, impregnating stepdaughter (12)

The 38-year-old man abused the child since the age of eight.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape man has been handed a double life sentence for the rape of his stepdaughter.

At the age of 12, she fell pregnant and gave birth to a son.

After the girl's mother died, she went to live with relatives in East London.

In 2019, she told her aunt what had happened, and police were alerted.

The girl's stepfather was arrested in October 2021.

He was charged with three counts of rape and was granted bail.

Earlier this week, the man was convicted and was on Friday sentenced to life behind bars.

