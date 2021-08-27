CT disaster officials on high alert to assist residents following heavy rain

The winter storm that made landfall in the Western Cape on Thursday afternoon moved further inland.

CAPE TOWN - Disaster officials are on standby to assist residents following heavy rain in the Cape.

The winter storm that made landfall in the Western Cape on Thursday afternoon moved further inland.

The Western Cape Environmental Affairs said no major incidents had been reported, however, damage assessments awee still being done.

Spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “The latest data seems to indicate the bulk of the rain seems to have fallen overnight and we are still expecting some scattered showers into the afternoon and tonight as the secondary front moves through.”

He said according to the SA Weather Service, stormy conditions could be expected on Friday and Saturday with strong winds, rough sea conditions and very cold weather predicted across the province.

“We want to urge people to remain sheltered as much as possible, especially overnight given the very cold weather. The emergency services and disaster services remain on full standby and all emergency centres remain fully open as well and operational.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.