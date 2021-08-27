Babita Deokaran family welcomes arrest of 7 suspects in her murder case

Those who worked closely with her believe she may have been assassinated for her role in speaking out against personal protective equipment corruption in her department.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Babita Deokaran on Friday called on government to act with speed and protect whistleblowers and all public officials who wanted to put an end to corruption.

They have welcomed the arrest of seven suspects linked to the murder of the late Gauteng Department of Health's acting chief financial officer.

Deokaran's murder has raised serious concerns around the protection of witnesses and whistleblowers.

Her family believes those behind her murder wanted to silence her for speaking out against corruption in the department.

Family spokesperson Tony Haripersadh said government had to do something urgently to protect whistleblowers in this country.

Deokaran’s family said while they were shattered by her death, they were grateful for the swift progress made in her murder case.

Her family has described her as a noble woman with integrity.

Harispersadh said Deokaran was not willing to compromise herself for corruption.

“She cannot be silenced. This act may have tried to silence one voice but she has woken a million other voices against corruption.”

Haripersadh has called on police to ensure that those behind her murder are prosecuted.

“The family is hoping that whoever ordered this hit and the mastermind behind this must be identified and must be brough to book.”

Police say the seven suspects arrested were facing murder charges and are due in court soon.

The Special Investigating Unit has also welcomed the arrests of the suspects, saying this would bring officials and her family closer to finding out the motive behind her killing.