ANC makes changes to its chairs of oversight committees in Parly

The changes have also seen those seen to be close to suspended secretary general Ace Magashule removed from chairing certain committees.

CAPE TOWN - It isn't only Cabinet that's been reshuffled, the African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament is also making major changes to oversight committees.

The party on Friday said subsequent to the changes made by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this month to his executive, there were now a number of vacancies in Parliament.

The changes have also seen those believed to be close to suspended secretary general Ace Magashule removed from chairing certain committees.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said the new list of chairpersons and whips was tilted towards gender parity and women representation.

The changes will also see the party’s youngest chairperson Nompendulo Mkhatshwa taking over the higher education committee from Philemon Mapulane who was appointed deputy minister.

Another notable change is the appointment of Mosa Chabane, who will replace Bongani Bongo as home affairs committee chairperson.

Bongo is among numerous ANC officials affected by the party's step aside resolution as he is facing a corruption case in Mpumalanga.

Supra Mahumapelo also got the chop as tourism committee chair and has been replaced by Thandi Mahambehlala.

