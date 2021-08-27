2 JHB new moms await DNA results after their babies were swopped at birth

Eyewitness News revealed on Thursday how the incident happened on Monday evening after the pair delivered baby boys in the same ward.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health has confirmed that two Johannesburg mothers are still awaiting DNA test results after maternity staff at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus swopped their babies at birth.

Name tags were not placed on the infants as is standard procedure.

The two Joburg mothers are still waiting to be reunited with their babies four days after they were born.

The women haven’t been able to breastfeed or spend time with their newborns and have been robbed of their initial time to bond with their babies.

The Gauteng department’s Kwara Kekana said the hospital was working with the families to address the matter.

“The facility is still awaiting the DNA results. The mothers were counselled yesterday by social workers and managers are engaging with the mothers continuously.”

The families have accused government of not being honest with them from the beginning when it became clear that the mothers were not going to be discharged from the hospital after the mix up.

