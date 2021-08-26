'We've done our homework': SAA CEO says its routes will be lucrative

SAA was planning to resume operations from 23 September.

JOHANNESBURG - SAA’s interim CEO Thomas Kgolo said that the airline had chosen to resume flights on financially lucrative routes.

SAA was planning to resume operations from 23 September. The airline said that it was ready to ferry passengers on the continent, but some in the aviation industry were skeptical.

Kgokolo said that they had done their homework and had chosen profitable routes.

“We can’t fly for the sake of flying, but we've looked at the demand, like I said earlier as well. We've done our research as well and we believe that we have chosen the routes that give us a better chance of competing,” Kgolo said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.