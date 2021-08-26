Go

WATCH LIVE: Duarte briefs media on ANC's plan to approach Electoral Court

Registration for candidates closed on Monday night, with the IEC saying most parties met the deadline.

African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte on 11 May 2021 briefs the media on the outcomes of the party's special NEC meeting. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte is on Thursday afternoon hold a briefing on the party’s intention to approach the Electoral Court to apply for an order to reopen the registration for local government candidates and alternative measures for the contested upcoming October elections.

