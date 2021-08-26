Mabuza is expected to respond to questions on the recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and the impact on nation-building, social cohesion and moral regeneration among others.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza is on Thursday responding to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

Mabuza is expected to respond to questions on the recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and the impact on nation-building, social cohesion and moral regeneration among others.

WATCH LIVE: Deputy President Mabuza's Q&A session in the NCOP

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.