UDM rallies behind ANC’s bid to reopen IEC candidate nomination process

JOHANNESBURG - The United Democratic Movement (UDM) has thrown its weight behind the African National Congress (ANC)’s pending Electoral Court application for the reopening of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) candidates’ nomination process ahead of the local government elections.

Party leader Bantu Holomisa on Thursday said they would join the proceedings as friends of the court.

The IEC said it would only reopen the process if the Constitutional Court ruled that the elections should be postponed to next February instead of the scheduled October date.

Holomisa said on 2 August, political parties in their majority rejected the IEC’s timetable.

He said they could foresee the difficulties that the tight deadline would cause.

“I’d say, in the history of the IEC, it was the first time the IEC timetable was rejected by the majority parties because some of the parties couldn’t have conferences because of the lockdown.”

He said they submitted incomplete information on Monday night when the deadline hit.

The ANC’s deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said should the process not be reopened, voters would be prejudiced.

“We only want the integrity of this election so that people are not left out in the opportunity to vote, which would be completely unfair.”

The UDM and ANC said their requests to the IEC were rejected.