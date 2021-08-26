Two Joburg moms demand answers from hospital after babies swapped at birth

The mix-up was discovered this week at the Telle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus on Gauteng's East Rand.

JOHANNESBURG - Two Joburg mothers are furious and are demanding answers after maternity staff at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Volsoorus swapped their babies after birth, leading to confusion and panic.

Eyewitness News understands that the incident happened on Monday evening after the pair delivered baby boys in the same ward. Name tags were not placed on the infants as is standard procedure.

The parents are now waiting for DNA tests to be concluded before they can be discharged, a process that could take up to a week while they’re isolated from their newborns.

On Monday, 34-year-old Thembi Morapula was transferred from a local clinic in Thokoza to the Telle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus where she gave birth to a baby boy a few hours after she was admitted.

Morapula said that nurses told her to rest in another ward and that they would bring her newborn to her later.

But when she was not reunited with her baby, she began to worry. Her concerns were not misplaced.

"They told me that the baby is alive but has been mixed up with another one and both of them are boys and that the babies were not tagged after the delivery."

This news was broken to Morapula as she was preparing to be discharged the following day. She gave birth in the same ward as an 18-year-old mother, who has asked to remain anonymous.

"I gave birth on Monday. They showed me my baby and told me it was a boy and took him away. I was still sedated at the time."

The young mother is still bewildered by what happened and she too is longing to see her baby.

Frustrated and confused, the two mothers said that they felt robbed of their crucial initial time to bond with their newborn babies.

Moirapula has accused the nursing staff of not being honest with her from the beginning.

She said that for hours she enquired about the whereabouts of her baby but the answers were not forthcoming until she was told there had been a mix-up.

"I've been asking for my baby the whole day and I've been treated like a fool, not knowing where my baby is. This issue causes me so much pain."

Moirapula is hoping to be reunited with her baby boy soon.

"They told us the DNA tests will come out after 48 hours. We are also not sure about that. I am tired of this hospital, they have not been honest with us. We still don't understand what is going on here."

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Health Department has told Eyewitness News that it was looking into the matter.

