Two CT EMS paramedics robbed while on duty in Nyanga

The women responded to a call-out in Browns Farm to assist an injured man, when they were robbed on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Two Metro emergency services paramedics have been attacked in Nyanga.

When they arrived on the scene, the paramedics found a seemingly unconscious person in a road.

After he was loaded into the ambulance, the patient sat up and threatened the women, demanding their personal belongings.

The police’s Frederick van Wyk: "He took their cellular phones and other items, got out of the ambulance and fled the scene. Anyone with information on this incidence is kindly asked to contact CrimeStop on 08600 10111."

