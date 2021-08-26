Trial yet to begin a year after teen Nathaniel Julies murdered by police

The 16-year-old boy, who had down syndrome, was buying biscuits at a local tuck shop when officers opened fire on him. His death sparked days of protest in the Eldorado Park Community. Three police officers have been arrested and charged with his murder.

JOHANNESBURG - Thursday marks exactly a year since Nathaniel Julies was shot dead by police just a few meters from his Eldorado Park home.

The 16-year-old boy, who had down syndrome, was buying biscuits at a local tuck shop when officers opened fire on him.

His death sparked days of protest in the Eldorado Park community.

Three police officers have been arrested and charged with his murder.

They are out on bail with the trial set to begin in October.

The Julies family and Action SA leader, Herman Mashaba, are due to unveil a memorial on Thursday morning in honour of Julies.

“The fact that the criminal trial has yet to begin, almost a year since his killing is a travesty. And it betrays our best intentions and efforts at ensuring that justice is not just carried out, but seen to be carried out,” said spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.