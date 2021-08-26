Slain Gauteng health official Babita Deokaran's funeral under way

At the time of her murder, Deokaran was assisting with investigations into a personal protective equipment tender scandal that has rocked the provincial department.

JOHANNESBURG - The funeral service for the slain Gauteng health official Babita Deokaran, who was shot dead in an apparent hit, is currently under way in Verulam in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

The 53-year-old, who was a senior finance official in the Gauteng Department of Health was killed in a hail of bullets on Monday outside her home in the south of Johannesburg, shortly after dropping her teenage daughter at school.

Family and friends have gathered at the Greenheights Primary School hall where Deokaran’s niece Vanisha has described her as a devoted aunt and a formidable women who stood for truth and justice

“She was an exemplary civil servant who diligently served the government of South Africa for over 30 years. Her integrity and courage to stand up for what was right, was second to none. She was a force to be reckoned with.”

Vanisha said Deokaran was vocal about the alleged corruption that took place in her department and was a hero in the public servant sector.

“Babita, you died a hero, not only for your family but for all the peace-loving and honest citizens of South Africa. A strong and courageous woman who stood up for what was right and was not afraid to speak out against ruthless wrongdoers.”

