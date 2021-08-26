SIU opposed to Special Tribunal finding alternate resolution to FS PPE matter

The SIU wants the tribunal to halt the payment of millions of rands to the service providers who failed to deliver the correct gowns to the Free State Health Department. It also wants those contracts to be set aside.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has opposed an argument that the Special Tribunal should find a just and equitable remedy to its review application seeking to set aside alleged fraudulent contracts for surgical gowns in the Free State.

The SIU wants the tribunal to halt the payment of millions of rands to the service providers who failed to deliver the correct gowns to the Free State Health Department. It also wants those contracts to be set aside.

Lawyers representing some of the 32 companies involved in the deal, categorised as irregular, argued that the matter should be referred to arbitration or an alternative remedy should be found.

Advocate Thandi Norman for the SIU has told the Special Tribunal that there was no obligation created by Section 172 of the Constitution which compelled the court to resolve alternative remedies should it not find in favour of this review application.

“If my lady doesn't find for the SIU, in essence, the court is saying the SIU has not made our case, and therefore it cannot succeed. So there was no point therefore in saying that, I still feel that I must do something about ABCD and E because if they had counter-applied, if they had filed a counter application, it would be a different story,” said Norman.

The SIU said that of the 32 contractors hired to deliver the gowns, only three companies delivered the right product.

The contract costs R39.1 million cumulatively.

The hearing continues on Thursday morning.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.