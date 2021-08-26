Sama: KZN Health MEC's flouting of COVID regulations contradicts govt messaging

In photos and videos doing the rounds on social media, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu was seen dancing and hugging friends at the event - none of whom were wearing masks. Large gatherings are still not allowed under COVID-19 lockdown regulations as infections are still high.

CAPE TOWN - While KwaZulu-Natal's premier has lashed his Health MEC for hosting a party where guests were without masks, the SA Medical Association (Sama) said that it was dismayed.

In photos and videos doing the rounds on social media, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu was seen dancing and hugging friends at the event - none of whom were wearing masks.

Large gatherings are still not allowed under COVID-19 lockdown regulations as infections are still high.

The association said that the MEC’s actions contradicted the messaging of the national and provincial health departments, which have emphasised the need to adhere to social distancing measures and for people to wear masks in public.

It added that the fallout from the incident had undone a lot of work around building public confidence and eroding negative perceptions around COVID-19.

