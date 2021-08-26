SA's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 80,000 mark

In the last 24 hours, 516 more people have died in the country after contracting the virus. These latest fatalities take the national death toll to 80,469.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been another major spike in South Africa's daily COVID-19 casualties.

In the last 24 hours, 516 more people have died in the country after contracting the virus.

These latest fatalities take the national death toll to 80,469.

Infections in the country are also up, with 13,251 tests coming back positive over the past 24-hour cycle.

That's a 20% positivity rate.

On the vaccine front, just over 11.3 million vaccines have been administered so far.