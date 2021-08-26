Go

SA's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 80,000 mark

In the last 24 hours, 516 more people have died in the country after contracting the virus. These latest fatalities take the national death toll to 80,469.

A morgue attendant at the Johannesburg branch of the South African funeral and burial services company Avbob checks the condition of a protective wrapping inside a refrigerated container where bodies of patients deceased with COVID-19 related illnesses are kept isolated ahead of their burials on 22 January 2021. Picture: AFP
A morgue attendant at the Johannesburg branch of the South African funeral and burial services company Avbob checks the condition of a protective wrapping inside a refrigerated container where bodies of patients deceased with COVID-19 related illnesses are kept isolated ahead of their burials on 22 January 2021. Picture: AFP
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - There's been another major spike in South Africa's daily COVID-19 casualties.

In the last 24 hours, 516 more people have died in the country after contracting the virus.

These latest fatalities take the national death toll to 80,469.

Infections in the country are also up, with 13,251 tests coming back positive over the past 24-hour cycle.

That's a 20% positivity rate.

On the vaccine front, just over 11.3 million vaccines have been administered so far.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA