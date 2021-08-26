Ramaphosa in Germany for the G20 Compact with Africa meeting

President Cyril Ramaphosa is accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor at the Berlin event initiated under the G20 German Presidency in 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday in Germany to attend the two-day G20 Compact with Africa meeting.

The meetings will include a G20 investment summit, as well as a separate meeting of heads of states to discuss ways in which to improve the business environment and increase investment in Africa.

The conference will also discuss vaccine production in Africa.

Currently, 12 African countries - including Benin, Ethiopia, Ghana and Rwanda - have joined the initiative co-chaired by South Africa, a member of the G20 alongside Germany.