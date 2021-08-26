Nathaniel Julies honoured a year after being murdered

Thursday marks exactly a year since Julies was gunned down by police just a few meters from his Eldorado Park home.

JOHANNESBURG - Nathaniel Julies' mother Bridget Harris said it pained her that a year after her son's murder, justice had not been served.

Thursday marks exactly a year since Julies was gunned down by police just a few meters from his Eldorado Park home.

While three police officers have been arrested and charged with his murder, they're out on bail with the trial yet to begin.

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba together with the family unveiled a memorial in honour of the 16-year-old earlier on Thursday.

Harris said it broke her heart that her son's killers were still roaming the streets.

“I really thought his murderers would be really punished but [instead they got] the R1,000 each bail…”