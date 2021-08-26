More than 4,000 Zimbabweans arrested for flouting lockdown rules

Under current lockdown rules, businesses can only operate until early afternoon and inter-city travel is banned.

HARARE - Police in Zimbabwe have arrested more than 4,000 people this week for breaching COVID-19 regulations.

Under current lockdown rules, businesses can only operate until early afternoon and inter-city travel is banned.

State media is reporting that among those arrested and fined were 36 students and nine teachers who were attending classes at a private college in Harare.

Schools have been closed for nearly three months, and a national lockdown imposed in late June was extended by another two weeks on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe Senior Hospital Doctors Association criticised the extension, saying infection rates and hospital admissions were down.

Zimbabwe’s Cabinet now appears to have bowed to pressure; it said schools could begin a phased reopening on Monday.

It also said restaurant patrons could sit down to meals as long as they had vaccination certificates.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.