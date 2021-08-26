Mokgoro: There are still dark forces in NW whose modus operandi is corruption

North West Premier Job Mokgoro said he took a considered decision to not leave office hastily as this would not have been in the best interests of the province.

CAPE TOWN - Former North West Premier Job Mokgoro on Thursday there were still “dark forces” intent on stealing from the troubled province.

He’s told a media briefing that he would hand in his resignation to North West Speaker on Thursday after initially resisting.

In a parting shot before his official resignation, Mokgoro has defended his three-year tenure as premier of the North West.

He said while the road had been bumpy, there had been some successes in province’s management.

“Most pit latrines have been replaced with safer toilets for our children. Also critical to many of our delivery areas, now seven provincial departments received unqualified audit outcomes.”

However, Mokgoro aid there were still those intent on looting the province, which has been under section 100 national intervention for three years.

“North West became that battlefield where we constantly fought and still fight the dark forces whose modus operandi is corruption, stealing from the poor to sustain their lavish lifestyles.”

Mokgoro will be replaced by Bushy Maape who will be sworn in once the resignation has been confirmed by the provincial legislature.

