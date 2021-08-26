Malema threatens EFF protest at Sahpra chair's home to get more jabs approved

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said it planned to camp out at the home of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) chairperson, Helen Rees.

During a briefing on Wednesday in Braamfontein, party leader Julius Malema questioned delays in the distribution of the Sputnik V and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines.

The EFF has publicly accused Rees and government of bias against the Chinese and Russian vaccines in favour of western shots. In June, hundreds of its members and supporters staged a march to the headquarters of Sahpra demanding that the body approve those jabs. Many of those marchers were not wearing masks.

Malema has made unfounded claims that the vaccines are being delayed purposefully.

“People must have a choice, some are doubting this western vaccine, so that people have options, don't force us to people who gave Cyril money, and you are going to see numbers increasing when you bring a Sputnik, Sinovac and the Cuban vaccine,” Malema said.

WATCH: Malema on vaccines: 'Let people have options'

