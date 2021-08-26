Malema: EFF has men and women capable of leading successful municipalities

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that it would be contesting in all metros and district municipalities in the upcoming local elections.

It's also made clear that it would be taking its election campaign to the ground. Despite lockdown restrictions on political gatherings, party leader Julius Malema said that the organisation was currently at its strongest position.

“We are open for engagements for coalitions and this time around, we are going into coalition government ourselves, as the EFF. We think we have amassed the necessary experience, and we've got men and women who are now capable enough to lead successful municipalities,” Malema said.

Malema has criticised the IEC and cast doubt on the credibility of the candidate nomination process. This after the commission extended the deadline by a few hours on Monday.

“They are in cahoots with this incompetent political parties and is prepared to accommodate and even protect their identity,” he said.

The official launch of the party's manifesto will take place next month and will coincide with the official opening of its headquarters in Johannesburg.

