Mabuza: Businesses affected by lockdown, unrest to receive R2.3bn in support

He said government departments will redirect funds towards this stimulus package.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza said businesses affected by COVID restrictions and the recent looting would receive R2.3 billion in support.

He said government departments would redirect funds towards this stimulus package.

Mabuza was responding to questions in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday.

He was back before Parliament to face questions on a range of issues, from the failed insurrection to incompetence at Eskom.

He has told the NCOP that KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were badly affected, and businesses were in desperate need of support.

“Government has availed R2.3 billion to support businesses that were affected by ongoing restrictions, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and by the looting and destruction of logistical infrastructure.”

Mabuza was also quizzed about the recent explosion at the Medupi power plant and what the causes were.

He said he could only provide details once the investigation had concluded.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.