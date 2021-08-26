Mabe: ANC coming up with ‘innovative’ ways to address deepening financial woes

The party has closed its offices across the country as of Thursday as workers embark on a strike over unpaid salary.

JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress (ANC)’s financial woes deepen, the party said it was now looking at various models of mobilising resources including crowd funding.

The party has closed its offices across the country as of Thursday as workers embark on a strike over unpaid salary.

On Wednesday, the ANC told disgruntled staff members it was not in a position to pay their monthly salaries.

ANC staff members have decided not to report for duty on Thursday in protest over their outstanding salaries.

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe said the financial problems facing the organisation called for it to rethink how it would run its operations going forward.

“The kind of fundraising approach that is being managed, looking at various innovative ways through which monies can be mobilised will ultimately take the ANC out of the quagmire we find ourselves in.”

Mabe insistsed that not only staff members on the ground had been affected and said those serving in the national executive committee had also been impacted.

“We don’t put ourselves first, we put our employees first.”

Workers say while they only downed tools on Thursday, they are planning to intensity their protest action should the party continue to ignore their grievances.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.