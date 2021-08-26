Job Mokgoro resigns as North West premier

Mokgoro confirmed that he was leaving during a media briefing on Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Job Mokgoro has finally resigned a week after the African National Congress (ANC) in the province named his successor.

He said that he had met with the president on Wednesday to discuss his resignation.

Mokgoro was expected to resign after the ANC's interim provincial leadership nominated Bushy Maape to replace him a week ago.

He did not hold back on Thursday morning in expressing his disappointment over how the issue had been handled.

"[With] Many political actors and observers commenting on my removal from office as premier, I took a considered decision to refuse to leave office in stampede, tossed out in haste for no reason."

Mokgoro served as the premier for three years.

