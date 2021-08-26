In the face of SA's unemployment crisis, YES working hard to create youth jobs

Stats SA's Quarterly Labour Force Survey showed the unemployment rate was higher than ever before, with as many as twelve million people without jobs.

CAPE TOWN - The Youth Employment Service (YES) said that statistics released earlier this week showing the unemployment rate at another record high was heartbreaking.

The figures revealed that 64% of South Africa's youth were unemployed.

The Youth Employment Service's Leanne Emery said that they were working hard to try and combat South Africa's unemployment crisis.

"To hear stats like this it just makes you realise that the work we do is critical, now more than ever, but at the same time, it's not going to be an easy task."

Emery said that YES - a private sector-led NPO - had in 137 weeks brought onboard around 1,600 corporate partners and created 60,000 work opportunities for young South Africans.

"What this equates to is around R3.4 billion back into the economy through youth wallets."

Emery said that while the COVID-19 pandemic had brought with it its own difficulties, they had experienced a resurgence of corporates coming onboard at the start of this year to offer their support.

